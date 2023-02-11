Halesowen 1 Harborough 0 - Report

Joint-manager Martin Sockett admitted it was tough against “a direct, big side who play to their strengths and won’t be far away from the play-offs.” Goalscorer Jamie Insall was pleased to take his chance well but was full of praise for the rest of the team for “defending incredibly well.”

The league leaders made a perfect start when INSALL was played through after just three minutes and he converted a lovely low drive into the far corner of the net from 15 yards in front of another large home crowd. But Harborough missed a great chance to equalise just two minutes later using their height to head the ball back across goal for Sidik Atcha to put a good chance wide.

The Yeltz suffered a 17th minute blow in losing captain and central defender Rob Evans to injury and the visitors went on to enjoy plenty of possession for the rest of the afternoon. An 18th minute free-kick from Josh Walsh drifted just wide of the home goal ahead of the Bees earning two further corners.

Visiting goalkeeper Elliott Taylor grabbed another through ball just ahead of Insall in the 26th minute but it was Halesowen who escaped a scramble in their own penalty area from another dangerous Harborough set piece three minutes later. After a stop-start spell, Harborough went close again in the 37th minute when Joel Carta worked space in the area and his shot produced a tremendous low save from acting captain and home goalkeeper Dan Platt. Platt then reacted quickly to grab the loose ball at the feet of Rhys Hoenes to complete the double save. Just before the interval, Rhys Kelly cleared the ball superbly after Simeon Cobourne was setting himself to shoot on the Harborough goal.

The second half remained highly competitive as the Bees pressed for an equaliser. Carta poked wide of the home goal in last ditch defending in the 53rd minute and the same player saw his 60th minute overhead kick collected by Platt. Ash Sammons did well to head another chance off the line. Chances were few for Halesowen in the second period although Josh Ezewele’s shot was deflected over the Harborough bar and Insall wasted a good chance on a 75th minute break.

The visitors missed a golden late 89th minute chance when the ball was played across the home goal but was put wide by substitute David Gbehe. The Yeltz were then reduced to ten men in the four minutes of added time when Cobourne was shown a red card for his second bookable offence but the ten-man league leaders clung on to survive a couple more dangerous Harborough set pieces.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton (Jac Redhead 73), Rob Evans (c) (Kieren Donnelly 17), Nat Kelly, Robbie Bunn, Ash Sammons, Jamie Insall (Greg Mills 77), Simeon Cobourne, McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Richard Gregory, Taylor Homer.

Harborough Town: Elliott Taylor; Dan Forbes, Josh Walsh (c) (Dom Wysocki 73), Paul Malone, Sidik Atcha, Rhys Kelly, Gary Mulligan, Joel Carta (David Gbehe 87), Dempsey Arlott-John, Dylan Hill (Eddie Panter 87), Rhys Hoenes. Subs Not Used: Sam Preston, Ben Williams.

Referee: Joshua Brookland Attendance: 1,333

Booked: Cobourne (30), Malone (52), Walsh (64)