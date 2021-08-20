Yeltz starting their FA Cup journey

Paul Smith.

Paul Smith’s lot have enjoyed a sound start to the term, winning both games in the Northern One Midlands.

And now the Yeltz are switching focus to the preliminary round of the Cup as they welcome Sutton Coldfield Town to The Grove.

A win tomorrow would see them bag £1,444 in prize money and a spot in the first qualifying round – due to take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 4.

Sporting Khalsa are in a similar situation, turning their attention to the Cup having also won both of their Northern One Midlands games .

Ian Rowe’s side take on Market Drayton Town – after a 4-3 win over Coventry Sphinx in the extra preliminary round.

Chasetown host Uttoxeter Town, Stone Old Alleynians face Rugby Town, and Lichfield City go to Evesham United.

Finally in the Cup, a Black Country clash sees Tividale go up against AFC Wulfrunians.

In Midland One, Cradley Town are hoping to get off the mark against Nuneaton Griff.

Darlaston Town 1874 are out to pick up another win over bottom side Khalsa Football Federation.

Heath Hayes, who have won three of their four games so far, host Dudley Town.

And in National League North, Kidderminster Harriers want to build on their opening day win.