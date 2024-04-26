Gill delighted by Darlaston's progress ahead of play-off

The Citizens went unbeaten in their last seven league games – without conceding a single goal – to finish third in the standings. Dean Gill’s side have beaten their semi-final opponents twice so far this season, keeping a clean sheet both times.

Darlaston netted 31 goals in their last 10 league matches, and, after missing out during last season’s play-offs, will hope to continue their fine form which boss Gill is delighted with. He said: “We’re chuffed to bits, and I’m over the moon.

“We were fourth last year and lost out, so it’s good to replicate last year, it’s a great achievement. We’re going to enjoy the weekend, we’re in good shape and well prepared.

“The season as a whole is all I am interested in, how you perform across the season. The play-offs are an extra. We’ve won the last seven without conceding a goal, and played the top four and beat them.

Anything can happen in the play-offs though, we’re not taking anything for granted. We’re working just as hard, if not harder this week to be ready for Saturday.

“If we play well, it would take a very good side to beat us, but I’m sure the other managers would say the same, you’ve got to have belief in yourselves.”

Meanwhile, in the other semi- final, Lichfield City host Highgate United.

Ivor Green’s side took the title race to the wire, but ended their season seven points adrift of champions Congleton Town after winning just one of their last four league games.

Lichfield suffered heartbreak in the Walsall Senior Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night, losing 6-5 on penalties to Rushall Olympic after drawing level from 3-0 down. Green’s side scored all three of their goals after the 80-minute mark.

Elsewhere, in the Midland One play-off semi-finals, OJM Black Country entertain Ingles after finishing third in the standings, and should they make the final, will face either Allscott Heath or Droitwich Spa. OJM have beaten their play-off opponents home and away so far this season, and conceded the fewest goals of any team across the campaign.