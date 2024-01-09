Lichfield skipper is forced to retire

The 37-year-old midfielder joined the club in 2019 and played 128 times for the Midland League Premier Division side, scoring 27 times.

But after a season hampered by several injuries the experienced midfielder has made the difficult decision to hang up his boots.

A club statement posted on social media read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce our club captain Kyle Patterson is retiring from football.

“Kyle has been a huge part of our football club since he arrived in 2019 and has given us many, many memories through these years.

“A promotion and cup win at the Molineux Stadium where he picked up the JW Hunt Cup and man of the match are a couple of highlights you will all remember, but his professionalism, conduct, influence, advice to fellow players, loyalty, ambition and drive to be successful has helped to push our football club towards where we are today and where we aim to be.”

Patterson, who played for LA Galaxy in the early stages of his career, scored Lichfield City’s first goal at step five level in 2021.

The club statement finished: “We wish Kyle and his family all the very best for the future and hope to see you regularly at our games where you will be welcomed with open arms and admiration.

“You arrived a footballer and will remain a friend for life.”