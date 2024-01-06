Lye Town 1 Anstey Nomads 1 - Report

The high-flying Leicestershire visitors went into this one six unbeaten having won their last three on the spin, but were met by a spirited Flyers side that ground out a late draw through Cain Smith's bundled leveller, having gone behind to Freddie Robinson's opener.

Arresting their recent downturn in form against their fellow promotion hopefuls, the Town boss says his side eventually got their just desserts.

"I thought we were really good second half, I thought Anstey wanted to take the 1-0, they camped in and never really went anywhere," said Joshua.

"Our goalkeeper's had nothing to do today, we just switched off from a corner and their player has got the wrong side of Ryan [Bridgewater].

"Body language is a big one for me, we've had a problem when we've been going 1-0 down, it's not been great.

"We've had three defeats on the spin coming into this one against a team that could have gone top today, so we have to put it into context of the form we were in.

"They're a very good side but so are we on our day, hopefully this is a springboard and a catalyst now to really push on."

With Bridgewater's quick exchange and drive past Conrad Logan's post the only first-half moment of note for the hosts, a diving header from Robinson in the 27th minute proved a bitter blow.

But after rallying in the final quarter, Smith was able to provide a deserved leveller, bundling home a loose ball from a matter of yards nine minutes from time.