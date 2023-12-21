Jungle Juice hit the front in race for Sunday title

Leigh Edwards scored a hat-trick, whilst Sam Langford also got on the score sheet, as AFC Bradmore ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over AFC Perton in Division Two.

There was also a treble for Ryan Mason in Dynamo 50 Stile's 4-0 triumph over Wednesfield RBL, and AFC KT Rangers condemned Horse & Jockey Albion to a comprehensive 4-1 defeat.

Division Three leaders Ashmore maintained their eight-point lead at the summit with a 7-2 thumping of Spartans Athletic.

Aaron Willis and Dan Guy bagged braces, as goals from Cory Ensor, Conner Potts and Liam Downing completed the rout for Ashmore.

Second-place Royal Oak clinched a 3-0 victory at Ecc Sports thanks to goals from Kian Lloyd, Leon Facet and Ben Jogoo.

Viking United climbed into third with a narrow 1-0 win over bottom-place Sporting Codsall.

In Division Four, Warstones Wanderers WN put second from bottom AFC Huntsmen to the sword with an emphatic 6-0 victory.

Connor Forrester and Kyle Matthew both bagged braces for Warstones WN, whilst Isaac Meggoe and Hassan Parvej were also amongst the scorers.

Shane Carrier, Robbie Gates, Hudson Arhu and Brandon Jukes were on target in Mental Health's 4-0 triumph at Sedgley.

Elsewhere, Banhurst Lane Lions romped to a 5-0 victory over Chase Colts, and Toll House Athletic prevailed 4-2 over rock bottom Codsall Wanderers.