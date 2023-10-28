Lye Town 2 Spalding 0 - Report

An early strike from highly rated 18 year old prospect Nathan Kedeya looked to have sealed the points following a resolute Lye rearguard action.

Former Stourbridge star Ben Billingham then bagged a second goal deep into stoppage time to make sure Lye celebrated their biggest win to date in Step 4 of Non League football.

Spalding were visibly shaken when Kedeya, who has previously played for Northwich Victoria, rifled home a first time shot from the edge of the box.

Spalding steadily cranked up the pressure from that point and should have levelled on 26 minutes when Riley O'Sullivan broke clear down the left and squared the ball across the face of goal only for James Clifton to fire wide.

Full back Sam Warburton then had a shot deflected onto Lye's post three minutes later.

Lye shotstopper Ben Newey then pulled off two smart saves to keep out O'Sullivan and Zayn Hakeem just before the break.

The second half saw Lye soak up considerable pressure as Spalding struggled to create a clear chance on goal.

The closest they came saw Newey turned a Lewis Hilliard shot roun d the post for a corner from which lanky defender Kyle Barker headed narrowly wide.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Lye made certain of a memorable success when Billingham broke and shook off the attentions of two Spalding defenders to slot home ahead of huge celebrations for the hosts.