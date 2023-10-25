Harry Harris named new Hednesford Town manager

Harry Harris resigns as Walsall Wood manager. (Picture: Jim Wall)

Harris is be joined by Steve Hinks as his assistant following the departure of Danny Glover.

Both men will begin work immediately and be in the dugout for Saturday's home game vs Stalybridge Celtic.

"I'm really delighted to be given the opportunity to manage a fantastic football club," said Harris.

"In my opinion it's the biggest non-league club in the Midlands so to be appointed manager is a very proud day for me and my family.

"I'm going to give it everything I have in order to start picking up results and putting smiles on the faces of the players and fans."

Earlier in the day, Walsall Wood released a statement saying they had agreed to let Harris leave the club.

“Whilst we did not want Harry and his staff to leave, we thank them all for their last two years at the club and wish them all well in the future.

“The club will regroup and an interim team is already in place for our FA Trophy game on Saturday.

“After this game, we will sit down and make some decisions about the recruitment process in our search for a new manager.”

Harris guided the Wood to the promotion to Step Four of non-league football via the Midland Premier League title last season.

He has helped inspire Walsall to a four-match winning streak across all competitions and leaves them in 10th place in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.