Bedworth 0 Lye Town 1 - Report

Perhaps the perfect response to their 1-0 defeat at Harborough Town, the Flyers also tasted victory by a slender single-goal margin in north Warwickshire after Palmer buried from 12 yards with just three minutes left to spare.

And in a result that means Town sit pretty in seventh in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, manager Grant Joshua hailed the mental fortitude of his player to believe they could go one better on the road.

"With ten minutes to play we were probably happy with taking a point, but the lads pushed to take all three points - so it was a big one mentally for the group," he said after a second win on the road this term.

"We took that same belief to Harborough last week where it didn't quite work for us in the end, but we had to believe we could do it this time around and we did that."

After ending a run of three straight trips on the road, the fixtures certainly do not get any easier for Lye, who next welcome table-toppers Spalding United next weekend - a fixture which the Lye boss is already eagerly anticipating.

"We'll probably go there with the same mentality that we've taken into the last 11 games," Joshua added.

"We deserve to be where we are, it's a very positive start and more than where we expected to be at this stage.