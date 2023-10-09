Halesowen Town set for Macclesfield's Moss Rose in FA Trophy

Action from Halesowen Town's win at rivals Stourbridge last month

The Yeltz, semi-finalists in 2020, qualified for the competition's first round proper with a 2-0 win at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday and travel to Macc's Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday, October 28.

Like Paul Smith's Yeltz, Macc play at step three of non-league, but in the Northern Premier Division. Macclesfield have won two promotions as a phoenix club haven risen from the demise of Macclesfield Town, who were wound up in 2020.

Step four Walsall Wood's reward for a memorable 3-2 victory over Ilkeston is a home clash against Guiseley at Oak Park. Guiseley, from West Yorkshire, play in the division above.

Elsewhere in the competition Stourbridge have also been handed a home tie, with the visit of Preston outfit Bamber Bridge. The Glassboys were 4-1 winners at Long Eaton. Bridge play in the Northern Premier.