Halesowen Town set for Macclesfield's Moss Rose in FA Trophy

The Yeltz, semi-finalists in 2020, qualified for the competition's first round proper with a 2-0 win at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday and travel to Macc's Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday, October 28.
Like Paul Smith's Yeltz, Macc play at step three of non-league, but in the Northern Premier Division. Macclesfield have won two promotions as a phoenix club haven risen from the demise of Macclesfield Town, who were wound up in 2020.
Step four Walsall Wood's reward for a memorable 3-2 victory over Ilkeston is a home clash against Guiseley at Oak Park. Guiseley, from West Yorkshire, play in the division above.
Elsewhere in the competition Stourbridge have also been handed a home tie, with the visit of Preston outfit Bamber Bridge. The Glassboys were 4-1 winners at Long Eaton. Bridge play in the Northern Premier.
Stafford Rangers welcome step four new boys Quorn, from Leicestershire, who upset the odds against AFC Telford United in the last round. If ties are level they will be decided on penalties. Winners will receive £3,000 prize money.