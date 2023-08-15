Wednesfield walk off amid racial abuse

Walk off

Wednesfield took the decision to walk off the pitch after comments directed to players sat on the bench. That decision was supported by the home side, who were leading 4-2 at the time.

They are now calling on the FA to ‘make a stand’ against the behaviour at the division one clash. A Wednesfield statement read: “We as a club were involved in an incident at our away fixture against Droitwich Spa.

“The incident was racial remarks towards our players who were in the dugout.

“We as a club do not condone this behaviour and made a stand against it by notifying the officials before acting on the matter.

“We chose to leave the field as a team to make a stand against the comments to which the players and club officials were booed.”

They added: “It is now time that the FA and governing bodies and local county FA’s start to support and take action against these individuals.”

Wednesfield paid credit to opponents Droitwich for supporting their decision to leave the field.

Darlaston Town were denied an opening day victory in the Midlands Premier Division after a late equaliser earned Uttoxeter a 1-1 draw.

Khalil Harrison fired Darlaston into the lead in the 80th minute, but Uttoxeter’s Lewis Rand rescued a point.

Tividale’s home match against Atherstone Town finished goalless, while Wolverhampton Casuals drew 1-1 at Stourport Swifts.

The Casuals led through Matt Gritton’s header in the 75th minute, but Drew Canavan levelled from the spot for Stourport late on.

AFC Wulfrunians fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Highgate Town, and Dudley Town lost 2-0 against Whitchurch Alport.

Elsewhere, Lichfield City prevailed 2-0 over Congleton Town courtesy of goals from Dan Smith and Jack Edwards.

Stone Old Alleynians salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Shifnal after Jay Cooper scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser.

Bewdley Town went down 4-1 to Romulus.

In the Midland League Division One, Cradley Town ran out 3-1 winners against Coton Green, and Wolverhampton SC drew 0-0 at Ingles.

Bilston were defeated 3-1 at home to Hinckley. OJM Black Country lost 1-0 at Allscott Heath, and Smethwick Rangers lost by the same score line at home to Bridgnorth. .

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Christian Blanchette scored a last-gasp winner to propel Brocton to a 1-0 victory at New Mills.