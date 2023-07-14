Fixtures released for non-league Northern Premier League clubs

The Pitmen entertain Trafford in their opening game of the season on August 12 and conclude their Northern One West term at home to Bootle on April 27. Before the New Year’s Day clash with Chasetown, Danny Glover’s side welcome Nantwich Town on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, the Scholars travel to Runcorn Linnets to begin their season, visit Hanley Town on Boxing Day and travel to Newcastle Town on the final day.

In Northern One Midlands, Lye Town go to Hinckley LR on August 12, visit Coventry Sphinx on Boxing Day and host Cambridge City to conclude their season. The Flyers welcome Walsall Wood on New Year’s Day in a clash between the two sides who were promoted from the Midland Premier last season.

Wood welcome Spalding United on the opening day, host Sporting Khalsa on Boxing Day and entertain AFC Rushden & Diamonds to close their season.

Meanwhile, Sporting Khalsa start their season with a trip to AFC Rushden & Diamonds before visiting Walsall Wood on Boxing Day and hosting Boldmere St Michaels on January 1. Khalsa end their season at home to Shepshed Dynamo.