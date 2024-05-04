Latest West Midlands Mayor election results as counting gets under way
Counting is under way in the West Midlands Mayoral election.
Ballot papers are being counted across the region as the six candidates wait to find out who will take power for the next four years.
Tory incumbent Andy Street is aiming for a third successive term as Mayor, having won in 2017 and 2021, but could face a stern challenge from Labour's Richard Parker.
Also standing are Siobhan Harper-Nunes from the Green Party, Sunny Virk of the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK's Elaine Williams and independent candidate, Akhmed Yakoob.
Results and turnout will from each of the individual counts being held around the West Midlands, which includes those in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton, will be declared before the winner is announced.
We'll have the latest results and turnout information for you.
West Midlands Mayor election results
Birmingham
Coventry
Dudley
Sandwell
Solihull
Walsall
Wolverhampton
West Midlands Mayor election turnout
Birmingham
Electorate - 760,404
Total verified votes - 216,492
Turnout - 28.47 per cent
Coventry
Electorate - 241,267
Total verified votes - 71,215
Turnout - 29.52 per cent
Dudley
Electorate - 234,612
Total verified votes - 76,116
Turnout - 32.44 per cent
Sandwell
Electorate - 232,636
Total verified votes - 66,296
Turnout - 28.50 per cent
Solihull
Electorate - 162,529
Total verified votes - 56,805
Turnout - 34.95 per cent
Walsall
Electorate - 199,862
Total verified votes - 59,983
Turnout - 30.01 per cent
Wolverhampton
Electorate - 187,236
Total verified votes - 54,806
Turnout - 29.27 per cent
Total
Electorate - 2,018,546
Total verified votes - 601,713
Turnout - 29.81 per cent
West Midlands PCC election
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner votes are also being counted today, with Labour's Simon Foster hoping to repeat his 2021 victory and maintain his party's grip on the role since it was created in 2012.
He is up against Tory candidate, Tom Byrne.