Latest West Midlands Mayor election results as counting gets under way

Ballot papers are being counted across the region as the six candidates wait to find out who will take power for the next four years.

Tory incumbent Andy Street is aiming for a third successive term as Mayor, having won in 2017 and 2021, but could face a stern challenge from Labour's Richard Parker.

Also standing are Siobhan Harper-Nunes from the Green Party, Sunny Virk of the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK's Elaine Williams and independent candidate, Akhmed Yakoob.

Results and turnout will from each of the individual counts being held around the West Midlands, which includes those in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton, will be declared before the winner is announced.

We'll have the latest results and turnout information for you.

West Midlands Mayor election results

Birmingham

Coventry

Dudley

Sandwell

Solihull

Walsall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands Mayor election turnout

Birmingham

Electorate - 760,404

Total verified votes - 216,492

Turnout - 28.47 per cent

Coventry

Electorate - 241,267

Total verified votes - 71,215

Turnout - 29.52 per cent

Dudley

Electorate - 234,612

Total verified votes - 76,116

Turnout - 32.44 per cent

Sandwell

Electorate - 232,636

Total verified votes - 66,296

Turnout - 28.50 per cent

Solihull

Electorate - 162,529

Total verified votes - 56,805

Turnout - 34.95 per cent

Walsall

Electorate - 199,862

Total verified votes - 59,983

Turnout - 30.01 per cent

Wolverhampton

Electorate - 187,236

Total verified votes - 54,806

Turnout - 29.27 per cent

Total

Electorate - 2,018,546

Total verified votes - 601,713

Turnout - 29.81 per cent

West Midlands PCC election

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner votes are also being counted today, with Labour's Simon Foster hoping to repeat his 2021 victory and maintain his party's grip on the role since it was created in 2012.

He is up against Tory candidate, Tom Byrne.