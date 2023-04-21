Matty Lovatt is loving life following Dudley Town's title success

Dudley Town celebrate their title triumph Picture: Stuart Leggett

With five wins from the last five games, the Robins have stormed to glory and could reach the 100-point milestone with a win at Stapenhill tomorrow.

Lovatt is exceptionally proud of his side, who have won 31 games so far this season on their way to securing their spot in the Midland Premier Division for next year.

He said: “I’m on top of the world. We feel free, I don’t think there’s words that can describe the happiness, to be honest. There’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into this. I don’t think there’s any words that can prepare you for the feeling. I’m proud of the group, everybody supporting what we wanted and what we set out at the start of the season.

“The lads have been tremendous, the character, late goals. It’s testament to the character of the side.”

Asked what stood out for him this season, the Robins boss said: “Unity and family values, you can’t do it without that.

“The lads are like brothers and without that it’s impossible.

“It’s at the times when you’re drawing or losing and it ignites everything.”

Lovatt praised the work behind the scenes and those who have supported his side. The Robins boss ensured his side will go to the end as they look for one more win against Stapenhill tomorrow to reach the 100-point mark.

“The directors have been fantastic and put so much work in supporting us so well,” he added.

“I’m really pleased to bring it home for them more than anything because it’s been 38 years since we’ve had success. It’s quite remarkable.

“We’ll look to get into next season and consolidate and ruffle a few feathers. It’s just about doing our best and trying to avoid relegation.

“We’ve spoken about the 100 points. We want that and we’re targeting that. But, Stapenhill will prove tough opposition, they’re a tough side. We know all about them and it’ll be tough but we’ll go there with confidence.”

Whatever happens, Lovatt’s side will be enjoying the moment as they deserve, he said: “You have a lot of laurels in football and you’ve put a lot of effort into it, so when these opportunities come you have to celebrate them in the way it should be respected.”