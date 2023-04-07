High-flyers Lye Town have no margin for error in run in

Grant Joshua

The Flyers welcome Worcester City tomorrow sitting second in the league, three points adrift of league leaders Wood.

Joshua’s side have won seven of their last 10 games, scoring 26 goals in the process. The Lye boss is pleased to be up at the top battling with Harry Harris’s side but is aware there’s no room for error at this crucial stage of the season.

He said: “We can’t afford any slip-ups. We’ve got some tough games coming up.

“The belief has grown and grown as we’ve gone through the season.

“I think Walsall Wood are pretty much home and dry but it’s nice to be up there and competing.

“It’s nice to have something to play for at the latter end of the season. It’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be exciting for the neutral and it’s good to be involved in.”

Joshua anticipates a tough test against Worcester this weekend as his side are only looking up and above them.

“It’s good to look up, we’re not looking down at the teams below us,” he added. “We have to aim for Walsall Wood, not in terms of being in that title race, but in terms of if we can keep that gap then we’re doing alright and hopefully it should see us over the line for second.

“Anybody can beat anybody in our league and we’ve got a tough game on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Stourport Swifts host Stone Old Alleynians looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Highgate United in midweek, while Tividale travel to Uttoxeter Town after a 1-0 win over Romulus on Tuesday, who Darlaston Town visit tomorrow.

Walsall Wood welcome Lichfield City, while Wolverhampton Casuals entertain RC Warwick after a 2-1 loss midweek to Atherstone Town.

In Midland One, Wolves Sporting visit Ashby Ivanhoe after a 7-2 defeat to Stapenhill in midweek. Bilston Town host OJM Black Country, who beat Chelmsley Town 4-1 on Tuesday.