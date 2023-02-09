Sports down the holders in hunt for more county glory

The Wolverhampton & District Sunday League title chasers – winners of last season’s Staffordshire Sunday Challenge Cup – saw off reigning Premier Cup holders Men Unite 2-1 in their semi-final clash.

Goals from Kie Francis and Callum Wood set up a showpiece date with FC Gnosall on a date to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, NRB Warstones Wanderers kept the league’s flag flying in Staffordshire FA’s Sam Kimberley Trophy with a 9-0 demolition of Hawkins Sports Juniors in the quarter-finals.

Joscelyn Allen and Kane Lewis each hit a hat-trick, while Chad Birch bagged a brace and Laquan Birch got the other.

However, Wolves Nation exited the competition – 4-0 at FC Lichfield Athletic Reds.

Balls to Cancer reached the final of the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League’s Mac Webb Cup after winning 5-3 at Jungle Juice, while Portobello Rangers edged past Pattingham Panthers on penalties in the first round of the Terry Shinton Cup.

And there was a 5-0 victory for Sporting Athletic over Red Lion Wanderers in the second round of the Charity Cup.

Codsall Legion Sundats took advantage of Hawkins’ cup progression to return to the top of Division One with an 8-2 triumph at Dynamo 50 Stile. Giles Harvey (three), Josh Carvel (two), Mac Lee, Brad Lewis and Joseph Cornforth were on target for Codsall. Dynamo goalscorers were Terry Uren and Tyrese Hughes.

New Hampton Warstones edged out Connaught United 1-0, while Jaber Ahmed snatched a late winner as Warstones Wanderers Wolves stunned third-placed Emerald Athletic 4-3 with just their third win of the season. Gabriel Brooks, Isaac Cooper and Connor Parker were also on target for Warstones, while Ryan Bradshaw and Luke Jones (two) netted for Emerald.

The top four all won as the Division Two title race continues to be close, though AFC Bentley hold at least three games in hand on their rivals.

Bentley beat AFC Huntsmen 4-1, Dog & Partridge won 2-1 at AFC KT Rangers and leaders Black Country Blades overcame Belgrade 2-1, while Jake Watton, Nathan Jackson, Reuben Aldridge and Simon Sharma saw RG FC to a 4-1 triumph at rock-bottom Bradmore Social, whose goal was scored by Baldy Njomo.

With Jungle Juice in cup action, Old Bush Athletic returned to the top of Division Three with an emphatic 10-1 victory over ECC United. Luke Love (three), Lee Willetts (three), Liam Parkes (two) and Ryan Piggott (two) scored.

Dudley United are third after a 5-1 success against WV United thanks to a hat-trick from Joshua May and single strikes by Leighton Davy and Mike O’Toole.

AFC Bradmore also won 5-1 – away at ECC Sports – thanks to Alex Trot (two), Brad Eastment, Ryan Benton and Cory McKeown. Ryan Nash scored for ECC.

Elsewhere AFC Perton beat Hattas 3-2 and Pendrell Arms won 1-0 at DY United. Runaway Division Four leaders Wednesfield RBL were 8-0 winners at Warstones Wanderers Revolution thanks to four strikes by Dan Hopson, a brace by Micky Taylor and one each from Tom Hough and Dan Benbow.

Simeon Paisley and Liam Gadsby each bagged a brace as second-placed Horse & Jockey Albion defeated AFC Willenhall 4-2.

Barnhurst Lane Lions saw off Royal Oak Chapel Ash 2-1, while Ashmore and Toll House Athletic shared four goals and the points thanks to a brace from Ashmore’s Connor Potts and goals bty Toll House’s Connor Green and Jack Adams.

Wolves Pack United have 12 wins from 12 in Division Five – the latest a 3-0 triumph over bottom club New Inn Wombourne with goals from Rheyce Brown (two) and Tyrell McCalla.