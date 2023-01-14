Coleshill Town 1-0 Sporting Khalsa - Report

Ian Rowe’s Khalsa side went into the match on the back of a six match unbeaten run but paid the price for failing to put away their chances.

In-form striker Miracle Okafor had an early effort but after skipping round the keeper saw his shot cleared off the line by Amarvir Sandu.

Okafor saw another strike turned round the post by Paul Hathaway in the Coleshill goal.

Alex Tomlinson was denied by Sam Arnold for the hosts in the closing stages of the first half.

The decisive moment of the match came just before the hour mark when Tomkinon’s free kick found Liam Molesworth who crossed for Tonge to head the winning goal.