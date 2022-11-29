Walsall Wood raise £1.8k in memory of former favourite Leon Taylor

Charity football game in aid of Leon Taylor at Walsall Wood FC. Walsall Wood v Darlaston Town. Walsall Wood and Darlaston Town players line up to show their repsect before kick off..

Leon, who was 36 when he died, played for numerous clubs across the Black Country in his non-league career including Darlaston Town, Sporting Khalsa, AFC Wulfrunians, Brocton, Wednesfield, Bilston Town, Bloxwich United and Tividale.

The striker lived in Walsall, and he passed away after a short battle with illness, which sent shockwaves through the local non-league footballing community.

Clubs and players across the borough released heartfelt messages of support for Taylor's family – and games were postponed as a mark of respect.

And now, almost a year after Leon's passing, one of his former clubs, Walsall Wood, hosted a charity match to celebrate Leon's life.

The game was organised Leon's former teammate and long-term friend Harry Harris.

More than 40 players donated £20 to play in the game, which featured two teams Leon Taylor reds XI and the Leon Taylor yellow XI, and supporters paid £3 for entry.

An official statement on Walsall Wood's website paid a special tribute to Leon on the anniversary of his passing.

It said: "Today we mark the first anniversary of the loss of Leon, a truly special friend and teammate.

"Even though you are no longer here, you have played such a huge part in our success, and we know you walk beside us every day.