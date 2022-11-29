Walsall Wood raise £1.8k in memory of former favourite Leon Taylor

Leon, who was 36 when he died, played for numerous clubs across the Black Country in his non-league career including Darlaston Town, Sporting Khalsa, AFC Wulfrunians, Brocton, Wednesfield, Bilston Town, Bloxwich United and Tividale.
The striker lived in Walsall, and he passed away after a short battle with illness, which sent shockwaves through the local non-league footballing community.
Clubs and players across the borough released heartfelt messages of support for Taylor's family – and games were postponed as a mark of respect.
And now, almost a year after Leon's passing, one of his former clubs, Walsall Wood, hosted a charity match to celebrate Leon's life.
The game was organised Leon's former teammate and long-term friend Harry Harris.
More than 40 players donated £20 to play in the game, which featured two teams Leon Taylor reds XI and the Leon Taylor yellow XI, and supporters paid £3 for entry.
An official statement on Walsall Wood's website paid a special tribute to Leon on the anniversary of his passing.
It said: "Today we mark the first anniversary of the loss of Leon, a truly special friend and teammate.
"Even though you are no longer here, you have played such a huge part in our success, and we know you walk beside us every day.
"Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear."