Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sporting Khalsa 0-2 Stamford - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

In-form Sporting Khalsa saw their four-match winning streak ended by promotion rivals Stamford.

Football Stock
Football Stock

Ian Rowe’s side began the day in third place behind Stamford but the visitors claimed the points with strikes from Billy Bennett and Ollie Brown-Hill.

Bennett broke the deadlock on the half hour mark with Brown-Hill doubling the lead shortly before the break.

Sporting created a number of chances with Miracle Okafor eager to add to his tally of six goals in his last four games.

But Stamford keeper Daniel Wallis was in fine form and pulled off a string of saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Defeat sees Sporting drop to fourth place with Boldmere St Michael moving above them on goal difference following their 2-0 victory at St Neots Town.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News