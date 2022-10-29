Sporting Khalsa 0-2 Stamford - Report

Football Stock

Ian Rowe’s side began the day in third place behind Stamford but the visitors claimed the points with strikes from Billy Bennett and Ollie Brown-Hill.

Bennett broke the deadlock on the half hour mark with Brown-Hill doubling the lead shortly before the break.

Sporting created a number of chances with Miracle Okafor eager to add to his tally of six goals in his last four games.

But Stamford keeper Daniel Wallis was in fine form and pulled off a string of saves to keep the hosts at bay.