Darlaston boss Dean Gill accuses Whitchurch Alport of 'blatent cheating'

Dean Gill

Jordan Evans' free-kick five minutes into stoppage time earned the Shropshire hosts a 2-2 draw but Gill was angered by the award of the foul.

Darlaston had led twice through Liam Wilkinson and Dominic Dell in a frenetic final 15 minutes of a Midland League Premier Division contest which for much of the afternoon had failed to spark.

Whitchurch boss Luke Goddard later criticised the officiating but in a statement posted on Darlaston's official website, Gill said: "I’m not going to comment on the referee any more than to say it’s a very difficult job when players are cheating and I respect the vital part referees play in the game.

"My staff and players were outstanding. I’ve seen a video of the Whitchurch manager waxing lyrical about the game and his interpretation of it, however if his player didn’t cheat, we walk away with the points.

"I’m sure cheating goes on in every game in some way shape or form but my club deserves to be protected from it when it’s so blatant."

Walsall Wood are now 10 points clear at the top of the Premier Division after cruising to a 3-0 win at Bewdley Town.

Jai Verma, Riley Stewart and Kevin Hamagou were all on target as Harry Harris’ team made it 10 wins from 12 matches so far.

Their lead at the summit is into double figures thanks to their rivals taking points off each other.

Second-placed AFC Wulfrunians slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Highgate United, who now sit fourth courtesy of Shay Palmer’s 78th minute strike.

A thoroughly entertaining clash between third-placed Shifnal Town and fifth-placed Lichfield City, meanwhile, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cameron Dunn fired Lichfield ahead in the 13th minute after Johnny Johnston’s shot had looped back off the bar and though Keanu Cooper missed a golden chance to reply for the hosts within a minute, he made amends later in the half by firing home at close-range to equalise.

Shifnal should have led by the break but when Luke Walsh was brought down in the area, Tom Hill placed his penalty too close to James Beeson and the goalkeeper was able to make the save.

Instead, it was Lichfield who went back in front just after the hour mark, Luke Childs taking advantage of some ponderous home defending to score at the second attempt after his initial shot was saved.

Shifnal poured forward after that looking for another leveller. Joe Thompson was just off target with a free-kick, while Beeson twice denied Micky Nelson before, with 10 minutes remaining Jeremy Abbey headed home to give the hosts a deserved share of the spoils.

There was frustration for Lye Town, who established a two-goal cushion at Racing Club Warwick only to relinquish it in a six-goal thriller.

Josh Parsons had given the hosts the ideal start with a third-minute goal but Lye then struck three times in 11 minutes through Joe Palmer, Adam Meacham and Ben Billingham to seemingly take control, before Jamie Spiers netted either side of the break for Warwick to level things up at 3-3. Neither team could find a winner.

Wolves Casuals were denied just their second win of the season by Louis Baker’s 90th minute equaliser for Atherstone Town, cancelling out Eshan Greer’s opener. Tividale were also pegged back, though in slightly less agonising fashion, settling for a 1-1 draw at home to Uttoxeter after Zac Kourouyianni had given them the lead.

Dudley Town saw their advantage at the top of Division One cut to a point as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Paget Rangers. Owen Massey brought the Robins level with a second half penalty after the hosts had gone ahead through Timmy Oyanda.

Bilston Town are the closest challengers to the leaders after a 1-0 win over Smethwick Rangers, with OJM Black Country beating Coventry Copsewood by the same scoreline.

Wolverhampton Sporting were involved in the game of the week, winning 4-2 at struggling Shawbury United. Elsewhere, Heath Hayes were 2-0 winners at Wednesfield, while there was no joy for bottom club Cradley Town, beaten 2-0 away to Nuneaton Griff.