Sporting Khalsa 3 Soham Town Rangers 1

Non league

In-form Gaz Singh’s rich vein of goalscoring form continued as the Sporting Khalsa ace hit the net for the fourth successive match.

Singh’s double helped Sporting brush aside Rangers who remain deep in relegation trouble.

Miracle Okafor broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with Singh doubling the lead early in the second half.

Rangers managed to pull a goal back on 57 minutes through Ollie Ward but the visitors’ hopes of sneaking a point ended when Singh drilled in his second of the game ten minutes from time.

It's five goals in four games for Singh with his brace helping Sporting to a second successive win and cementing their position in eighth place in the table.

