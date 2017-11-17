Advertising
Non-League Weekly: Badgers on the back pages
Derek Bish and Luke Hatfield offer up the latest episode of Non-League Weekly, detailing all the upcoming action in the local area.
They look at how some badgers managed to cause serious issue at the Dell Stadium, whilst the FA Vase and Trophy are also discussed.
Kidderminster Harriers' late collapse gets talked over, whilst a host of other Non-League sides are covered.
Derek highlights Halesowen goalkeeper Daniel Platt, who made his 100th appearance for the Yeltz - and you can watch a video of some of his best saves below.
Each week the Express & Star team offer up all the latest action from Non-League - if you spot a memorable goal or story, tweet @derekbish_star to get it included in the next episode.
