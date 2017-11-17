Non-League Weekly: Badgers on the back pages

They look at how some badgers managed to cause serious issue at the Dell Stadium, whilst the FA Vase and Trophy are also discussed.

Non League Weekly - Episode 2: Badgers on the back pages

Kidderminster Harriers' late collapse gets talked over, whilst a host of other Non-League sides are covered.

Derek highlights Halesowen goalkeeper Daniel Platt, who made his 100th appearance for the Yeltz - and you can watch a video of some of his best saves below.

Daniel Platt - 100 games highlights

