Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ollie Watkins targets Champions League with Aston Villa after signing new deal

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Last Updated:

Ollie Watkins set sights on reaching the Champions League with Villa after signing a new five-year contract.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The striker has agreed a deal which puts him among the club's top earners and comes as a major boost to Unai Emery.

Watkins has scored 21 goals in 37 matches since the Spaniard took charge last November and this week earned a recall to the England squad, after netting four times in the last two Premier League matches.

The 27-year-old said the chance to continue working with Emery was the main motivation behind extending his deal, with talks having accelerated over the last fortnight.

Watkins told Villa TV: “The manager was massive in my decision to extend my contract. I have improved so much over a short space of time and I feel in the long-term there are different levels I can hit. He’s the main factor.

“I think we are only getting started. The boss has been here for a year. You have seen the progression but there are other levels we can get to. Hopefully we can push on and reach the Champions League spots. That is the aim in the long-run.”

Watkins has scored 50 goals since joining Villa from Brentford in a then club record £33million deal in 2020. He reached the landmark with a hat-trick in last weekend’s 6-1 thumping of Brighton.

Other targets include breaking Gabriel Agbonlahor's Premier League scoring record, while he also wants to end Villa's long wait for a major trophy.

He continued: “I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football. I still have a lot to achieve here, so I am delighted we have reached an agreement and I am here for a little while longer.

“It means a lot. I feel like I have had a really good connection with the fans. They have been really good for me. You see the direction the club is going and I want to be part of that.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News