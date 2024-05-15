Aston Villa season ticket holders forced to move due to redevelopment

Work will begin on Villa's home over the summer with the installation of "new rail seating, additional seats in the stadium bowl to increase capacity and new hospitality areas".

That will mean 900 existing season tickets holders will be displaced in the North, Doug Ellis and Trinity Road stands.

The club issued a statement confirming the plans less than 24 hours after securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

A club statement read: "Those season ticket holders who are impacted will be contacted separately with more details about their specific renewal process, but they will be prioritised ahead of any tickets going on general sale.

"The club understands that this will be a difficult process but are committed to working with those fans impacted to ensure they are accommodated as quickly as possible."

Villa qualified for the Champions League for the first time last night after Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 against Manchester City to confirm their top-four finish.

The Villains have not featured in UEFA's premier club competition since its rebranding in 1991.

They last played in the European Cup in 1982-83 - the season after they famously won the competition.