Unai Emery admits prediction on Aston Villa's Jhon Duran is 'impossible'
Unai Emery described Jhon Duran’s potential as ‘impossible to predict’ after the striker’s double against Liverpool edged Villa closer to Champions League qualification.
Plus
Published
The 20-year-old Colombia international came off the bench to score twice in three minutes and salvage a 3-3 draw for Emery’s team on Monday night.
Duran has now scored six Premier League goals in his first full season following an £18million move from Chicago Fire and though his form has been inconsistent, Emery is aware of his talent.
The Villa boss said: “He is very young, 20 years old. His potential, it is impossible to predict how far he is going to get.
“But I believe in him. The football in Colombia is tactically very different to the Premier League.