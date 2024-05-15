All the Aston Villa celebrations after Champions League qualification confirmed
It has been on the cards for some time but on Tuesday evening Aston Villa's place in next season's Champions League was confirmed.
Published
After Tottenham failed to win against Manchester City - the Villa celebrations could begin as their European dream was sealed.
Villa players and staff were gathered at the club's annual end of season awards evening when the news came through from Spurs.
And after their place in the Champions League was confirmed, the champagne flowed and the celebrations could begin.
Here is a round-up of an historic night for the club: