Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho completes loan move to Qatari side Al Duhail

By George Bennett

Philippe Coutinho has completed a season-long loan move from Villa to Qatari side Al Duhail.

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian playmaker has fallen down the pecking order since making a loan move from Barcelona permanent last summer. Coutinho started only seven Premier League matches last season and did not make an appearance after mid-February, while this term he twice came off the bench before suffering a hamstring injury.

Al Duhail are the reigning Qatari champions having won the Qatar Stars League last season.

Coutinho, 31, starred during a five-year spell with Liverpool from 2013 to 2018, which persuaded Barcelona to pay more than £100million for his services. He made 43 appearances during 18 months with Villa, scoring six goals.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

