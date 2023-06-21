Aston Villa will assess injured Bertrand Traore

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

The Burkina Faso captain has returned to the UK for treatment after suffering a muscle tear in Sunday’s 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Cape Verde.

Traore had to be helped from the field just past the hour mark and it is questionable, at the very least, whether he will be ready for the start of Villa’s pre-season programme next month.

The 27-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract at Villa Park, was already facing something of an uncertain future with Unai Emery keen to strengthen in wide attacking areas.