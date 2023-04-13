Mile Jedinak believes discipline key to Aston Villa's rise

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores

An unbeaten Premier League run of six wins from seven has seen Villa rocket up the top flight to sixth and well in European contention.

Former Villa Park midfielder Jedinak, now loan development coach, said: “It’s been fantastic, they are on a brilliant run at the moment. I don’t think anyone is getting carried away, there is a real focus there.

“There is a real discipline there in everything that is happening and that has been really encouraging to see.