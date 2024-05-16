Women’s Super League set for finale as Aston Villa face Man City

The home side are seventh in the 12-team league and City arrive in Birmingham competing with Chelsea for the league title.

Villa will finish 7th too as they cannot catch Tottenham in sixth, who lead them by four points, while Everton trail by the same margin with just one game to go as well.

Elsewhere, Wolves were knocked out of the County Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to Rugby Borough.

The game finished level at 4-4 after normal time, but Wolves came out the wrong side of the result on penalties losing 4-3.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division One, Kidderminster Harriers lost 6-2 against Coundon Court. Jessica Lundie scored a hat-trick for the hosts.

Demi Booth, Natasha Miles and Sophie Shale also scored. Harriers are comfortably in mid-table having taken 27 points from their 21 matches.

In Division One North, Lichfield City were beaten 3-0 at home by AFC Telford United. Jemma Smith, Charlotte Budd and Lucy Harper with the goals.

Walsall got a good away victory against Newcastle Town. Jessica Bate, Mia Fellows and a brace from substitute Jacqueline Corazza helped them to a 4-1 scoreline – there was a consolation from Isabelle Cooper for Newcastle.

Walsall Wood were thrashed 6-1 by Port Vale.

In Division One South, Sedgley & Gornal United were beaten 13-0 at home to Alvechurch.