Matty Cash signs new five-year deal at Aston Villa

The 24-year-old's performances had seen him mooted as a summer target for Atletico Madrid but he has committed his future to Villa with a deal which runs until 2027.

Cash, who has made 60 appearances since joining in a £16million switch from Nottingham Forest in September 2020, said: "Villa feels like home. I love coming to Bodymoor Heath every day and working hard.

"I have only been here a couple of years but time has gone so fast. I have only had a season playing in front of the fans.