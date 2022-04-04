Notification Settings

Matty Cash signs new five-year deal at Aston Villa

By Matt Maher

Right-back Matty Cash has given Villa a welcome boost by signing a new five-year contract.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left) and Southampton's Romain Perraud battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday March 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The 24-year-old's performances had seen him mooted as a summer target for Atletico Madrid but he has committed his future to Villa with a deal which runs until 2027.

Cash, who has made 60 appearances since joining in a £16million switch from Nottingham Forest in September 2020, said: "Villa feels like home. I love coming to Bodymoor Heath every day and working hard.

"I have only been here a couple of years but time has gone so fast. I have only had a season playing in front of the fans.

"I want to keep showing them what I can do on the pitch. We've got such a good fanbase here, the club's so big and I love putting the shirt on every week. This is another proud day for me and my family."

Matt Maher

