West Brom v Bristol City: Robins return to winning ways ahead of Hawthorns visit

The Robins, managed by ex-MK Dons and Oxford boss Liam Manning, edged a tight 1-0 success over rivals Swansea at Ashton Gate through defender Rob Dickie’s late winner.

City had previously been beaten by QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff and Ipswich, which saw them slip down the standings and into the bottom half, losing ground on the group eyeing a late top-six push.

Manning, 38, was previously a West Ham youth coach and academy at New York City in the United States and has garnered a reputation for developing youth players. He was appointed in November to replace former Albion caretaker Nigel Pearson.

Former Baggies academy graduate Taylor Gardner-Hickman is expected to feature after his Ashton Gate loan was made permanent in January, while Robins captain Andi Weimann came the other way on loan.

Gardner-Hickman, 22, would not have been permitted to play were he still on loan, but the Robins took up an option to buy, meaning he is available to Manning.

The visitors are assessing injuries to full-back George Tanner (knee) and midfielder Matty James (Achilles).

Both have undergone pain injections in a bid to step up their comebacks having both spent a few weeks on the sidelines.

Experienced utility man Kal Naismith has been out since November with a hamstring injury. Left-back Cam Pring, formerly of Walsall, has been playing through the pain of a slight knock in recent weeks.