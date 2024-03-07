Jordan Henderson sounds warning to Ajax team-mates ahead of Aston Villa clash

Tonight is the first time Henderson will have faced English opposition since his much-criticised move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia last summer.

The England international midfielder yesterday insisted he retains no regrets in departing the Reds, albeit his stay with Al-Ittifaq was a short one as he moved to Ajax in January.

Henderson is now targeting success with the Dutch giants in the Europa Conference League but acknowledges they face a stern test against Unai Emery’s Villa.

“I watched the game against Luton on the telly,” he said. “I’ve watched them quite a bit this season to be honest.

“They’re a very good team. They have very good players, first and foremost. I’m a really big fan of the manager too. He is very experienced and his teams very well drilled.

“They are probably one of the most in-form teams in Europe this season and it is going to be a really tough test.”

Henderson, meanwhile, reiterated his desire to continue playing for England. The 33-year-old, a vocal supporter of the LGBQT+ community during his time with Liverpool, received heavy criticism for his decision to then move to Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal. He was booed by sections of the Wembley crowd when he played for the Three Lions against Australia in October.

Yet he remains in Gareth Southgate’s thinking and was watched by the England boss when making his debut for Ajax last month.

“It was really nice for Gareth to come over and watch the game,” said Henderson. “It was nice to see he is keeping an eye on me. But again, for me, I am always honoured and it has always been a privilege for me to play for my country.

“I want to do that for as long as possible. Ultimately I have to focus on my job here at Ajax and if I am doing it well and performing well it gives me the best possible opportunity to get into the England squad. He (Southgate) has certainly given me no assurances.”