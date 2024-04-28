Two arrests after bullet casings, suspected drugs and weapons found following police chase

Wolverhampton officers received a 999 call at around 4am from worried occupants of a car. They said that a car had collided with their vehicle and the offending car was now following them.

At around 4.50am a vehicle matching the description was spotted acting suspiciously on Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

The vehicle failed to stop for traffic officers on Church Road, Wolverhampton and following a short pursuit the occupants abandoned the vehicle on Marnell Drive.

Following a search of the vehicle and nearby; bullet casings, suspected drugs and weapons were recovered. The car was also recovered and is being forensically examined.

Officers began searching the surrounding area for the suspects and called on colleagues from the drones unit and the dog unit to help.

The drones unit spotted two men hiding in Swansmore Close, Wolverhampton and a dog unit was sent in to continue the search.

Two men, aged 22 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drugs with intent to supply.