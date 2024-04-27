Gary O'Neil praises key Wolves striker following 'massive' Luton win

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hwang opened the scoring six minutes before half-time with Toti Gomes then getting what proved to be the winner early in the second half.

Carlton Morris gave Luton hope with a strike 10 minutes before time but Wolves were not to be denied a first win in eight matches.

O’Neil, who has seen his forward line wiped out in recent weeks by a series of injuries, was able to name Hwang and Matheus Cunha in the same starting line-up for the first time since December 27.

The pair then promptly combined for the opener and O’Neil said: “It was massive. To not be able to name those two since the end of December is huge.

“We don’t have many attackers. There are maybe three or four you would class as actual attackers. There is probably only Pedro (Neto), Channy (Hwang) and Cunha who can play on the top line.

“We have not been able to name those two since December, or the three of them since October.

“It has been tough for the group because we have had to try and find a way and we have been competitive in the last few weeks, apart from last Wednesday against Bournemouth.

“If you think back to West Ham, the first half when we dominated the ball but never really looked like we had anyone with that cutting edge.

“Channy’s first goal today, we do not score that goal in the last six or seven games. He gives us something very different.

“The lads have done great to keep working, keep fighting. I knew once we started to get attacking players back it would make a big difference. Today I thought we looked a lot more threatening.”

The win moved Wolves back into the top half of the Premier League with O’Neil’s only complaint his team’s failure to kill off the game.

Nelson Semedo missed a chance to put the hosts 3-0 up as Wolves dominated large parts of the game before Morris struck to bring Luton back into the contest..

O’Neil said: “I am pleased with the performance, apart from the fact we did not kill it off and 2-1 probably does not do the game justice.

“We were very comfortable at 2-0 and had chances to make it three or four but did not take them.

“We had to survive, I would not say a nervy few minutes but the fact it is 2-1 means there is a greater chance of something happening.

“There is a small criticism about not being more ruthless. If we can get it to 3-0 it means everyone can enjoy the last 10 minutes.

“But I was pleased. I thought there was some excellent stuff in there. To bounce back from Wednesday after a team which had not played in midweek, we managed to find a way.”