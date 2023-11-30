Supercomputer: Wolves' chances of an Arsenal shock with Aston Villa backed to keep up Champions League charge

The computer, which uses a complex formula to predict results each week based on expected goals and defensive performance, gives the Molineux men just a miniscule 8.5 per chance of winning at The Emirates.

A draw is rated a 16.2 per chance with the Gunners predicted to have a 75.3 per chance of emerging victorious and staying at the summit of the top flight, according to the Betvictor Supercomputer.

Wolves go into the game in 12th spot, on the back of a controversial defeat at Fulham in which VAR again caused fury after a last gasp penalty decision was awarded to the Cottagers.

West Midlands Premier League rivals Villa, however, are predicted to keep up their charge for a Champion League place, as they are given a 58.1 per chance of returning from their trip to Bournemouth with all three points.

The fourth-placed Villans visit the south coast on Sunday, with the Cherries given a mere 19.6 per chance of winning on home soil with the draw rated at 22.3 per cent.

And the computer predicts the claret and blues are on course to reach the Champions League next season - but only if the Premier League is handed five places ion the competition next season, as many believe could happen.

The supercomputer predicts that Villa will end the season in fifth, on 70 points. It predicts Manchester City will again be crowned champions, edging out the Gunners, with Liverpool third and Newcastle fourth. They are given a 38.6 per cent chance of making the Champions League.

Wolves are predicted to finish the season in 15th spot, with the three promoted teams - Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United - dropping back down to the Championship, even if Everton do not overturn their 10-point deduction.