Keeper nets as Runners claim their first victory

The ran out 4-2 winners in their Paycare Open Age Division clash against another side yet to taste victory, CT Rangers.

It was Rangers who looked on course for three points after Elliot O’Brian Smith and Tyler Siddaway put them 2-0 up.

But Delph rallied with Luke Cole firing home from outside the box before goalkeeper Daniel Kennedy’s long up-field kick bounced over the CT Rangers keeper into the net.

A minute into the second half, Paul Shaw beat two defenders then lobbed the goalkeeper to put Delph in front and then added his second in the 88th minute with a free-kick to secure the win.

Delph club secretary said Aaron Hannah said: “A big improvement, starting to gel as a team and deserved to fight back to win the game, the future looks brighter”.

Black Country Blades are top of the league after making it four wins out of four games by beating Bloxwich 6-2.

Jack Hill opened the scoring after 10 minutes with Connor Stokes adding a long range effort to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Connor Potts marked his return from a six-month injury lay-off by scoring direct from a corner on 50 minutes and then quickly added his second of the day with a 35-yard screamer. Tyler Goodyear made it 5-0 before Bloxwich hit back with two goals in five minutes.

But Potts had the final say when he rounded the keeper and completed his hat-trick to make it 6-2.

Secretary Josh Deakin commented: “An impressive performance all over the pitch, our star man was Connor Potts, great to have him back.”

AFC Goldthorn pulled off a surprise win against table-toppers Brandhall Colts.

Goldthorn took the lead after 15 minutes courtesy of a right-footed shot from Greg Corbett following a pass from captain Brad Lewis.

On 65 minutes, after a period of controlled possession, Kie Matthews shot from the edge of the box with the Brandhall keeper helping it over the line. Brandhall came back strongly and pulled one back when Carl Armstrong netted a 71st-minute penalty. But Goldthorn held on to run out deserved winners 2-1.

In the Concentric Property Overs 30’s Division, AFC Broadlands and Casual Vets served up a nine-goal thriller.

Vets took a fifth-minute lead through Jimmy Scragg. Russel Ambrose made it 1-1 but then Ash Smith and Scragg gave Vets a two-goal advantage.

The goals continued to flow with Broadlands’ Chris Fowler striking twice to level things up by half-time.

Casual Vets came out all guns blazing for the second half, with Smith slotting home to make it 4-3. But Broadlands were not be denied and strikes from Ben Kirby and Callum Gore secured a hard-fought 5-4 victory.

In the Staffs County TB Williamson Cup, Warstones Wanderers Old Boys beat Penkridge FC 7-2. Ryan Bradshaw (two), Josh Carvel, Nathan Rose Laing, Paul Harris, Ansell Green and Micah Williams scored.