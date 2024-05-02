Express & Star
Carlos Corberan shuts down concerns over West Brom squad

Albion boss Carlos Corberan will not be moved by the ages of players when plotting his rebuild after working with an ageing Baggies squad.

By Lewis Cox
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Carlos Corberan Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion reacts to the linesman / assistant referee with is arms held out during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough on April 27, 2024 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan's side head into Saturday's final match of the regular Championship campaign needing just a point to secure a play-off place – with experience on their side.

The Baggies have the oldest average age in the second tier this season. The squad's average age is 27.8 years with that of the first XI used exactly 28 years.

Corberan, who sees several senior players come to an end of their deals at The Hawthorns this summer, believes there is a value in experience but that it offers zero guarantees.

