Delight for Dennant as he earns his darts tour card

Dennant made it through at qualifying school having gained his tour card over some 400 entries.

The 33-year-old qualified for the Q School final stages in event one and then finished top in the rankings to clinch his card.

He returns to the tour again following a great last 12 months which saw him winning Challenge Tour and Modus Series of Darts events.

In league action, ECC A have been crowned champions of the Wolverhampton Tuesday League after beating Gilberts B 6-1.

In-form Ryan Bourne, Paul Bromley, John Simms, Dean Fullwood, Paul Price and Luke Griffiths won for the champs.

Corpus A raced into a 3-1 lead through Dave Lucas, Mark Watkiss and Stu Richards against Dog & Partridge, but needed a deciding-leg win by Nev Mackevely to win 4-3.

Gilberts A and Railway recorded 6-1 victories, while Woodfield won 5-2 away at Wednesfield Legion

Wednesfield Sunday League saw the top two clash and it was the leaders ECC who came out on top against Gilberts, 4-2 to move three points clear at the summit. Simon Pritchard took opener for Gilberts, only for Richard New, Mark Curley, Karl Hughes and Ian Stanton to take control for ECC.

Ring Of Bells had a 4-2 victory over Tuns B with Ben Smith, Hannah Bradbury, Andy Poulton and Mark Jason doing the damage.

Homestead came from 2-1 down to defeat Old Oak 4-2 with wins from Cam Dawes, Maurice Willets, John Instone and Rob Smith.

Emerald had a 6-0 away win at Lady T’s, Wednesfield Legion beat The Angel 4-2, and Pheasant B came from 2-1 down to beat Railway 4-2 – with Jamie Daly taking all-important last leg.

Gilberts A enjoyed a great 4-1 success in the Walsall Friday Night League over Horse & Jockey with wins from Simon Pritchard, Ben Wright, Rushy Bhogal and JJ Rowley. Corpus A thrashed Corpus B 5-0 with Jack Newey, Kye Simmonds, Craig Jones, Derek Marston, Craig Locker the fab five.

Chillington WMC and Gilberts B both enjoyed 5-0 victories while Kings Head B also overcame Gilberts C 5-0

Pensnett Lib Club moved nine points clear at top of Black Country Super League, beating Gilberts A 3-2 with wins from Aaron Colley, Liam Kelly and Jamie Rollinson.

Second-placed Allens Bar moved above Whiteheath Tavern after a great 4-1 win – Luke Wildman, Rich Bowen, Shane Price and Martin Price doing the damage.

Quarry Bank had Ben Watts, Ali Hickinbottom, Jamie Barrowman and George Willetts to thank in beating Townsend Social 4-1.

Bridgtown Social remain unbeaten at top of the Great Wyrley & Cheslyn Hay Monday League, winning 5-2 away at Railway Tavern. Second-placed Chase Social A crushed Burns Street 7-0, Bell & Bottle produced win of the week beating high-flying Yew Tree 4-3 while third-placed Colliers Arms A had a tight 4-3 win over Broomhall.

Jackie Maiden remains 27 points clear at top of West Midlands Ladies Super League despite losing 3-2 to Tara Simmons-Fullwood. Maiden then beat Jacqui Simmons 3-0. Kath Jenkins enjoyed successes over Claire Hobbs 3-2 and Crysta Wilcox 3-0.

Sarah Barrett and Shellbie Simmons both registered two victories while Jodie Rowlands beat Tara Simmons-Fullwood 3-1.