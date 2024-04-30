The residents on Broadway North in the Chuckery area of the town have been left with cracked tiles, damaged electric appliances, broken fencing, brown mess and the loss of items, including the disappearance of several newly-born kittens, after the main burst on the Crescent on Sunday night.

A steady flow was sent down Broadway North, with floodwater reaching knee height in some places and passing down both the front and back of houses along the road.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene around 10.45pm, where they joined engineers from South Staffs Water to divert flood water away from homes and attempt to isolate the burst main.

Fire crews were still working on Monday to clear the area

Roads around the area were closed throughout the night and the entrance to the Crescent from Broadway North was closed during Monday as the road was dug up to allow for more work on the burst main.

It had been a tough night for residents living on the sloping street as several homes were hit with floodwater and left with damage, while several front gardens were left with large pools of water.

The flooding left huge puddles of water in gardens

One resident, who asked not to be named, also criticised South Staffs Water for what he described as a slow response to the incident.

He said: "I found out about this at about 6pm as I've come outside and I've just seen a lot of water coming out of the sides of our drive and I checked with my neighbour about this and we realised what had happened.