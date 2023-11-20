Luke Humphries lands Grand Slam title in style in Wolverhampton

Humphries had won his maiden PDC Premier ranking title at October’s World Grand Prix, and claimed the Eric Bristow Trophy as Grand Slam champion to crown a wonderful week at WV Active Aldersley.

The 28-year-old had raced through the Group Stage with three wins for the loss of just four legs, before defeating Ryan Searle and Gary Anderson with huge ton-plus averages to reach the semi-finals.

He began yesterday’s decisive final day by defeating James Wade 16-10.

Humphries then dominated the final against Cross, who was a 16-13 semi-final winner against Stephen Bunting.

“To pick up two TV titles is fantastic – I don’t believe it,” smiled Humphries, who averaged 104.69, landed eight 180s and finished almost 60 per cent of his darts at a double.

“It feels just as good – obviously nothing can ever beat the first one but the second one does feel as good, especially the way I’ve played again there.

“It was a really tough game but I think we both played really well.

“I’m very blessed and happy to be a two-time major champion.”

Luke Humphries lifts the Eric Bristow Trophy following his Grand Slam success Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Luke lands Grand Slam title in style