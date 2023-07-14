Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tipton's Jamie Hughes takes the honours at Coventry Open

DartsPublished: Comments

Tipton star Jamie Hughes warned up for this week’s Players Championship events by taking the Coventry Open in a top-class field.

Jamie Hughes (LAWRENCE LUSTIG)
Jamie Hughes (LAWRENCE LUSTIG)

Hughes overcame fellow professionals Ricky Evans and Graham Hall before facing 17-year-old Leighton Bennett in the final.

Hughes raced into a 5-1 lead, only for Bennett to hit back in 13 and 16 darts, before Hughes took leg nine to win the title 6-3.

In the Wednesfield Sunday League, Three Crowns crushed the Victoria 6-0, with Ian Galloway, Stuart Davies, Chris County, Kieran Baker, Ashley Barker and Rob Martin doing the damage.

ECC had a 4-2 win over Pheasant A thanks to Karl Hughes, Richard New, Kevin Bell and Ryan Locker.

Gilberts are on the leaders’ heels, winning 5-1 against Angel, Simon Pritchard producing a 160 break and a maximum, while Mike Matthews saved the blushes by also hitting a maximum.

Three teams lead the way in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League.

Woodfield defeated fellow leaders Gilberts A to go joint top, with Richard Bradshaw, John Evans, Tom Fletcher and Nathan Jones on target.

ECC enjoyed an easier victory 7-0 over Corpus – Paul Bromley, Ryan Bourne, John Mycock, Richard New, Dean Simmons-Fullwood, John Simms and Ian Stanton the super seven. Simmons-Fullwood also leads the league most wins remaining unbeaten after 11 games.

Moreton Arms lead the Tettenhall Wednesday League by four points after winning 5-2 away at Swan Compton, Mark Bromley, Joe Cook, Lee Cook, Jon Cunningham and John Platt winning for the leaders.

Codsall Bull produced a great 4-3 win over ECC thanks to Malcolm Asprey, Neil Baugh, Ian Lovett and Jack Lovett.

Railway’s Jamie Daly and Pheasant Paul Simmons lead the most wins unbeaten with seven.

Darts
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News