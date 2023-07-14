Tipton's Jamie Hughes takes the honours at Coventry Open

Jamie Hughes (LAWRENCE LUSTIG)

Hughes overcame fellow professionals Ricky Evans and Graham Hall before facing 17-year-old Leighton Bennett in the final.

Hughes raced into a 5-1 lead, only for Bennett to hit back in 13 and 16 darts, before Hughes took leg nine to win the title 6-3.

In the Wednesfield Sunday League, Three Crowns crushed the Victoria 6-0, with Ian Galloway, Stuart Davies, Chris County, Kieran Baker, Ashley Barker and Rob Martin doing the damage.

ECC had a 4-2 win over Pheasant A thanks to Karl Hughes, Richard New, Kevin Bell and Ryan Locker.

Gilberts are on the leaders’ heels, winning 5-1 against Angel, Simon Pritchard producing a 160 break and a maximum, while Mike Matthews saved the blushes by also hitting a maximum.

Three teams lead the way in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League.

Woodfield defeated fellow leaders Gilberts A to go joint top, with Richard Bradshaw, John Evans, Tom Fletcher and Nathan Jones on target.

ECC enjoyed an easier victory 7-0 over Corpus – Paul Bromley, Ryan Bourne, John Mycock, Richard New, Dean Simmons-Fullwood, John Simms and Ian Stanton the super seven. Simmons-Fullwood also leads the league most wins remaining unbeaten after 11 games.

Moreton Arms lead the Tettenhall Wednesday League by four points after winning 5-2 away at Swan Compton, Mark Bromley, Joe Cook, Lee Cook, Jon Cunningham and John Platt winning for the leaders.

Codsall Bull produced a great 4-3 win over ECC thanks to Malcolm Asprey, Neil Baugh, Ian Lovett and Jack Lovett.