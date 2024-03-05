Michael Burgess signs new Warwickshire deal

The deal is the second the 29-year-old has agreed with the Bears in the space of six months and will keep him at Edgbaston until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Burgess joined from Sussex in 2019 and has proved an astute acquisition, having been part of the Warwickshire team which won the 2021 County Championship.

Burgess took 45 catches behind the stumps last season and also averages nearly 35 in first-class cricket with the bat, making him a valuable member of the lower middle order.

“It’ll be six years a Bear by the end of summer 2025,” said Burgess. “I’m delighted to extend my stay and be here for another two seasons. It’s nice to feel I’m cemented in a team and at a club.

“Everyone in the dressing room has been talking about how well the club is moving forward and how we’re looking strong for this season.

“I’m confident we can build on the efforts of last year and hopefully compete a little bit higher up the championship table this season.

“There are good things going on here, a good vibe in the dressing room, a great spirit, and I want to be part of that.”

The Bears, who finished fourth in Division One last season, begin the new campaign at home to Worcestershire on April 5.

“Michael has grown a lot as a person as well as a player during his time with us,” said Bears first team coach Mark Robinson.

“He’s a reliable, consistent performer, and he’s understated. He does some special things that perhaps go under the radar because he makes it looks simple.

“Statistically he’s one of the best performing keepers in the country – right up there in the top bracket for runs and dismissals – and his versatility with his work coming up to the stumps for the seamers gives us an extra advantage.”