Pace ace Mir Hamza joins Warwickshire for county clashes

Mir Hamza

The 30-year-old left-arm seamer is poised to make his debut against Lancashire at Edgbaston tomorrow and will also be available for next week’s visit of Middlesex, as the Bears aim to keep up the pressure on Division One leaders Surrey.

Hamza has made 95 first-class appearances, including three Tests, taking 379 wickets at an average of just over 22.

He previously played in the County Championship for Sussex in 2019 and replaces fellow Pakistan ace Hassan Ali as the Bears overseas player after the latter received an international recall last month.

Warwickshire sit third in the table, 23 points behind Surrey but with a match in hand.

“Hamza will give us another dimension to our bowling unit as a left-armer,” said head coach Mark Robinson. “We’re slightly stretched at the minute, and although Craig Miles and Liam Norwell are on the comeback trail, we’ll be light in the seam department if anything happens to our currently fit bowlers.

“Having played Test cricket, Hamza will bring a lot of experience to the group, as well as a point of difference which we miss with Hassan’s departure.”

“I’m pleased to be given this opportunity,” said Hamza. “Having played in the County Championship before I know what to expect and I’m ready to go.