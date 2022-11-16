Kidderminster starlets rewarded for outstanding year

Award winners (from left) Tom Powell – Rob Wood Award for Clubman of the Year, Leo Bonnafous – Harvey Wagstaff Memorial Trophy for the Most Outstanding Feat and Phil Oliver – The Reg Bridgewater Award for Most Enthusiastic Player

Handing out the honours to the best performing boys and girls across eight age groups was 1st XI captain Neil Pinner.

The Rob Wood Shield for clubman of the year went to rising star under-16 Tom Powell, who as well as training hard himself helped coach under-7s during the winter and a variety of age groups throughout the summer.

He became the club’s youngest player to take on the captaincy of an adult team, leading the Wilden midweek team to runners-up in the Premier Division and as winners of the 10x10 Audrey Burley Cup.

The Reg Bridgewater Award for most enthusiastic player went to under-14 Phil Oliver – who as well as being a lynchpin of this own age group squad, stepped up to support the under-17s when needed, played a full season of adult cricket with the 4th and 3rd Xls, plus the midweek team, featuring in 42 games for the club.

He also assisted with the training of this year’s Dynamos, helped tidy up after training and games and scored for the majority of the 4th’s innings.

The Harvey Wagstaff Memorial Trophy for the most outstanding feat was awarded to hat-trick under-11 player Leo Bonnafous, who took 3 for 0 off his two overs in an eight-a-side pairs game.

The Alan Smith Award for the most retirements not out in one age group was presented by Toby Smith to joint winners Seb Hilliard and Jack Dawson with five apiece.

More than 100 boys and girls from under-7s to under-17s who have represented Kidderminster this season received medals, including graduates as young as five from the club’s All Stars and Dynamos programmes.