Warwickshire's Sam Hain signs new deal to stay a Bear until 2025

The 27-year-old, who had one year remaining on his existing deal, will be looking to build on a career that’s putting him among the club’s best ever batters.

Making his List A debut in 2013, following a recommendation by former Warwickshire captain Michael Powell for a trial, Hain has found plenty of success, winning the One Day Cup in 2016 and the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy in 2021.

On the field, Hain has become a mainstay in the heart of the Bears middle-order amassing 10,228 runs in 228 appearances with 21 centuries spread across all formats.

Hain said: “When discussions started on a new contract, I was desperate to sign and extend my stay.

“This club means everything to me and having lived in Birmingham for nearly ten years this is certainly my home.