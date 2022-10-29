Notification Settings

Warwickshire's Sam Hain signs new deal to stay a Bear until 2025

By Russell Youll

Warwickshire batter Sam Hain has signed a contract extension to stay with the Bears until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Warwickshire's Sam Hain during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET Warwickshire. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
The 27-year-old, who had one year remaining on his existing deal, will be looking to build on a career that’s putting him among the club’s best ever batters.

Making his List A debut in 2013, following a recommendation by former Warwickshire captain Michael Powell for a trial, Hain has found plenty of success, winning the One Day Cup in 2016 and the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy in 2021.

On the field, Hain has become a mainstay in the heart of the Bears middle-order amassing 10,228 runs in 228 appearances with 21 centuries spread across all formats.

Hain said: “When discussions started on a new contract, I was desperate to sign and extend my stay.

“This club means everything to me and having lived in Birmingham for nearly ten years this is certainly my home.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have been a part of some special moments alongside some incredibly close friends. I can’t wait to build on what we’ve achieved over the next few years.”

By Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

