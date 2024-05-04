Zach Evans lined up for another home outing

The first public show in the town for nearly eight years attracted a sell-out crowd and fans saw wins for home-town fighters Evans and Ollie Cooper.

Cooper produced a career-best performance to win five of six rounds against rugged Mikey Byles, while Evans took out Iliyan Markov in the second.

The referee waved the fight off after the Bulgarian got up on rubbery legs after Evans dropped him heavily.

That was Evans’ fifth straight win and fight number six goes ahead later this month.

Promoter Scott Murray is putting the 26-year-old on his next Excelsior Sporting Club show on Thursday, May 23.

The show will also feature Coventry middleweight River Wilson-Bent and debutant Omar Davies.

Murray wanted Cooper on the show as well, but he picked up a hand injury during his points win over Byles.

The crowd were also entertained by a fierce six-round battle between Niall Farrell and Mexico’s Ramiro Garcia Lopez.

Farrell won on points while there were also points victories for

Telford fighter Harry Fiaz and Todd Tompkins (Northampton) against Dale Kellam and CJ Wood respectively.