Wolverhampton's Conah Walker fired up and ready to put on a show

Walker faces Belfast knockout specialist Lewis Crocker at the Resorts World Arena on Saturday, June 22, on a show that also features Rowley Regis southpaw Tyler Denny defending his European middleweight title against Felix Cash.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the winner of Walker-Crocker will be close to a world title shot.

Walker is currently ranked five by the WBA and 19 wins (11 by knockout) have taken Crocker up to 12 in the WBO rankings.

Walker went into the rankings by out-toughing unbeaten Cyrus Pattinson last August in a fight Hearn described at the time as “one of the best fights I’ve ever seen”.

The eight-round stoppage brought Walker the WBA International title and secured a promotional deal with Hearn.

The 28-year-old made a successful defence in January, stopping unbeaten Welshman Lloyd Germain in three rounds on a show in Belfast that was topped by Crocker knocking out Jose Felix in five rounds.

Walker and Crocker both bring a gunslinger’s mentality to the ring next month and Walker said: “It will be a fight of the year. We will see who’s the real dog.”

Crocker went along with that, saying: “It’s going to be toe to toe. I could easily outbox him, but it’s not going to be like that. It’s going to be a war.”

Walker is sure to take hundreds of supporters with him, with Denny predicting “The Black Country is going to take over Birmingham” during his press conference this week.

Denny was incensed by the unbeaten former British and Commonwealth champion describing the fight as a “warm up.”

The 32 year old responded: “He’s finished after this” and accused Cash of avoiding him in the past.

Denny said: “I just hope he turns up” and Hearn had to calm them down as Cash told the champion: “I’m going to knock you spark out.”