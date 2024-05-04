Confident Tyler Denny aims to Cash out

Rowley Regis ace Denny defends the belt at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on June 22 against the unbeaten Cash, who is looking to kick-start his career after 18 months out of the ring.

Cash is undoubtedly talented but has a history of pulling out of fights including a European title shot against Matteo Signani, who Denny beat at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Even the challenger’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has conceded his career might be on the line and Denny picked on Cash’s lack of action at the fight launch press conference.

“I’m more than ready,” he said. “He (Cash) is on about treating it as a warm-up. He needs to treat it as a retirement plan because he’s finished after this, he’s done.

“I just hope he turns up because he has gone missing too many times. I was happy when I saw him earlier because I thought: ‘Yes, he has turned up man!’”

Cash responded by telling Denny he would be “knocking him spark out” on fight night.

Denny replied: “I respect him as a fighter. But I’m confident.”