Carter’s nous is helping his rising stars learn the ropes

There was a time when Carter stood shoulder to shoulder with Eubank and Nigel Benn.

Every year, Boxing News, the sport’s trade paper, would name three prospects to look out for in every weight division.

For two years, the picks at middleweight were Eubank, Benn and Carter, from Wolverhampton.

“(Promoter) Scott (Murray) asked me to pick Eubank up for one of his Legends Nights (in Cannock) and I took the cutting from ‘Boxing News’ with me,” said Carter. “I asked him to sign it for me and he just took it off me and put it in his satchel.

“I wanted to put it in a frame, but he took it off me and I haven’t seen it since.

“It’s probably in a frame in his house!

“I expected him to give it back to me, but he nicked it.

“I was doing Scott a favour so didn’t chase him about it, but if I see him again, I will ask him about it.”

Eubank has cuttings that tell the story of a record-breaking career. He won world titles in two weights and competed in 24 world-title fights, more than any other British boxer.

As for Carter, he said: “I packed up at 22.

“I made my pro debut at 18 and I was circling around the top 10 at 19, 20. The gap between me and the rest was too big. I wasn’t physically mature enough. I need another two or three years’ more experience.”

There were distractions for a young man with the world at his feet.

“I got a name for myself young and started believing the hype,” he said. “I was going out, missing training and it caught up with me.

“I always say I didn’t drink until I was 21 – and then I never looked back !

“I used to balloon up in weight between fights and when you do that, you keep going back to square one.

“I was offered a fight for the IBF Intercontinental title in Gibraltar against a Puerto Rican. I took the fight and couldn’t get the weight down in six weeks. That’s when I packed it in. I was so disheartened.

“Looking back I wish I had kept at it for another two or three years. I might have got somewhere.”

Carter, who first went to Bilston Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Club when he was nine years old and went on to have 72 amateurs, is getting somewhere as a coach.

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards became his first professional champion when he outpointed Jamie Stewart for the vacant Midlands Area super-lightweight title at the Hangar Events Venue last month and Carter has two more hopefuls in action this month.

Gully Powar targets an eighth straight win in Walsall tonight and, two days later, Ollie Cooper is in action.

Scott Murray has put the Cannock middleweight on his show at the town’s Bar Sport in the Premier Suite.

Powar and Cooper have both been with Carter from the start of their amateur careers – and have taken on board his advice.

“I’ve been involved in boxing since I was 10 and I’m 53 now,” said Carter, who’s been with wife Jane for more than 30 years. “I know the pitfalls. I have learned the game. There’s not a lot I don’t know and what I have learned is benefitting my fighters now.”

It is no coincidence that Carter says none of his fighters “blow up in weight” in between fights.

Cooper squeezes his 6ft 6in frame down to 11st 6lb – Carter’s weight division – and is being lined up to fight for Midlands honours later this year.

“Ollie is massive for the weight, looks the part and never blows up in weight,” said Carter. “He has all the tools for the job.”

Cooper is being lined up to face Mikey Byles in Cannock this month.

The Warwick brawler pushed Midlands super-middleweight champion Liam O’Hare at the same venue last month and Carter said: “He’s tough and will make Ollie work, which is what he needs.”

Cooper-Byles has the makings of a good fight and Carter said: “We are hoping Ollie can build a following who will follow him for the rest of his career.”